Letter: Virus relief bill benefits the poor and middle class

Regarding "Biden signs $1.9T virus relief bill ahead of prime-time address to nation" (March 11): The relief package passed both the House and Senate without one Republican vote. They say it is too much money. That is a lot of money, I agree, but what the Republicans are conveniently forgetting is that President Donald Trump pushed through a $1.7 trillion tax cut, which they all supported, that primarily benefitted the wealthy and big business. Middle- and lower-income Americans did not benefit much, but they will from the coronavirus relief bill.

Unemployment benefits are expanded. Cost of health insurance is lowered based on income. Food aid and housing assistance is included, and tax credits for children are also increased for those with low incomes. Businesses affected by the pandemic will get help, and money will be provided for vaccine programs. Schools will get money, so students can safely return to school sooner. People who really need help are benefitting from this bill.

And by the way, 77% of Americans, including 59% of Republicans, approved of this bill, so who were GOP lawmakers voting against?

Dale Scott • Hillsboro