Letter: Virus response reveals how vulnerable US actually is
Regarding “Pearl Harbor dead remembered in ceremony shrunk by pandemic” (Dec. 7): More than 2,400 United States citizens died at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The outrage led the U.S. to enter World War II and scattered our young servicemen and women across the world. Women had to become “Rosie the Riveters,” and all kinds of items were rationed for the war effort. This sacrifice of citizens and staples lasted four years.

With the coronavirus running rampant, many of our citizens do not show any of the heroism that was on display in 1941. Too much of our society focuses on themselves. In the past, our enemies knew that the U.S. would pull together to battle its way to victory. This is not the case today. Don’t be foolish and think that our potential foes in China or Russia and others are not looking at how we respond as individuals as they plot their next moves. They now know that the U.S. is soft and is not to be feared.

Our pandemic response has been a failure, but I fear it will be a response that haunts us in the political forums for years to come. I love this country and pray for a way to get us all united once again for the common good. We don’t have to agree on the way to get there, but we need to agree on getting there together.

David Lekich • St. Louis County

