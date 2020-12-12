Letter: Virus response reveals how vulnerable US actually is

Regarding “Pearl Harbor dead remembered in ceremony shrunk by pandemic” (Dec. 7): More than 2,400 United States citizens died at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The outrage led the U.S. to enter World War II and scattered our young servicemen and women across the world. Women had to become “Rosie the Riveters,” and all kinds of items were rationed for the war effort. This sacrifice of citizens and staples lasted four years.

With the coronavirus running rampant, many of our citizens do not show any of the heroism that was on display in 1941. Too much of our society focuses on themselves. In the past, our enemies knew that the U.S. would pull together to battle its way to victory. This is not the case today. Don’t be foolish and think that our potential foes in China or Russia and others are not looking at how we respond as individuals as they plot their next moves. They now know that the U.S. is soft and is not to be feared.