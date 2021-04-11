Letter: Virus surge brings us good news and not so good news

Regarding “Fauci: Almost a race between vaccinations and the surge” (April 8): The surge in reported coronavirus cases is taking place most likely among those who have not been vaccinated, which means among younger people. Because more than 170 million have already been at least partially vaccinated, I believe the real percentage of new cases is higher than reported because the national pool of Americans susceptible to the virus is smaller than it was six months ago.
In other words, the number of cases per 100,000 should not be of all adult Americans but of all adult unvaccinated Americans. This is good news and not so good news for the Biden administration.
Bill Buege • University City