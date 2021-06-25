Letter: Virus testing in schools is needed to prevent a fall surge

As society opens up, I keep thinking about the tired old joke about the light at the end of the tunnel being an oncoming train.

If we aren’t careful, what we hope is the end of this pandemic could become another surge.

That’s why I’m hoping officials, teachers and parents embrace virus testing at schools in the fall. We must remember that a large group of people still isn’t eligible for vaccines: children age 11 and under. The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that 19% of new coronavirus cases are now among children.

A virus testing program — the tests are saliva-based and easy for students of all ages — is an effective safety net to protect students, teachers and, by extension, the community. By identifying infections early, we prevent disruptions in the school year, keep kids in class and keep people healthy.