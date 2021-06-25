 Skip to main content
Letter: Virus testing in schools is needed to prevent a fall surge
As society opens up, I keep thinking about the tired old joke about the light at the end of the tunnel being an oncoming train.

If we aren’t careful, what we hope is the end of this pandemic could become another surge.

That’s why I’m hoping officials, teachers and parents embrace virus testing at schools in the fall. We must remember that a large group of people still isn’t eligible for vaccines: children age 11 and under. The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that 19% of new coronavirus cases are now among children.

A virus testing program — the tests are saliva-based and easy for students of all ages — is an effective safety net to protect students, teachers and, by extension, the community. By identifying infections early, we prevent disruptions in the school year, keep kids in class and keep people healthy.

I commend East St. Louis Public School officials for recognizing this fact and adopting testing, but parents are critical to this effort to make sure as many students participate as possible. With less than 40% of St. Clair County residents fully vaccinated, herd immunity is a long way off.

I realize we all have pandemic fatigue and ache to return to normal, but this virus doesn’t care, and it’s still among us.

Say yes to the test.

Dr. Rebecca Lee Smith • Urbana, Ill.

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

