Letter: Virvus Jones' tweets, retweeted by mayor, aren't news

Regarding Antonio French's column "A mysterious death leads to threats and insults from the mayor's father" (March 16): One of the main reasons why I remain a subscriber to the Post-Dispatch is that it is important to me to receive my news from a reputable source. I read this column with disappointment, as it reported on the tweets of Virvus Jones related to the tragic death of Cora Faith Walker, who was referred to bizarrely as “a beautiful young political operative” instead of the more accurate and far less sexist “former Missouri State Representative.”

The gist of the column was that that Jones, father of Mayor Tishaura Jones, said things on Twitter to a television reporter that were perceived by French as inappropriate and that the mayor has lashed out “at critics with childish name calling and attempts to intimidate.” I don’t follow Virvus Jones on Twitter, nor do I intend to, as he is not a current elected official. I also do not believe the mayor is responsible for her relatives’ tweets and French presented no evidence of the mayor’s misdeeds, except for a retweet of her father's post.

If the Post-Dispatch is concerned with intimidation and unprofessional behavior on the part of Mayor Jones, I believe investigative journalism is required to identify actual concerns and report on those findings.

Rachel Grand • St. Louis