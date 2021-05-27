Letter: Visible homeless encampments are a learning experience

Regarding “ Thinking outside the shelter ” (May 23): It’s great that Mayor Tishaura Jones and her team are planning to create “intentional encampments” as one more way to provide services for homeless individuals. But why do Post-Dispatch editorial writers (“ ’Intentional encampment’ is a creative approach to St. Louis’ homeless issue ,” May 23) feel that these encampments should “be unobtrusive to the general public?”

We have turned our faces away from the homeless for decades. Just because we do not see them doesn’t mean they will go away. It would be a valuable learning experience for all of us who are fortunate enough to be safely sheltered to see those who are not quite so lucky. Maybe then we could begin to understand their challenges and our part in creating the systems where some individuals do not feel safe unless they are sleeping outside.