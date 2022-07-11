 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Visionary Black educator transformed students' lives

Regarding “St. Louis school now honors pioneering Black educator after dropping Confederate’s name" (July 6): Betty Wheeler was a true visionary, a transformational leader who made a tremendous difference in the lives of countless St. Louis students.

As a Metro graduate, I can say without a speck of hyperbole that she changed my life for the better. She knew every Metro student by name and made it her mission to challenge us to become not only critical thinkers but also engaged citizens. She had high standards and enormous empathy, and she often seemed to know us better than we knew ourselves. I can't think of anyone who deserves this honor more.

Rene S. Saller • St. Louis

Betty Wheeler, former Metro High School principal

Betty McNeal Wheeler was the founding principal of Metro High School. Classical Junior Academy, formerly named for Samuel Kennard, will now be named Betty Wheeler Classical Junior Academy.
