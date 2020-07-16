Letter: Visit the garden honoring George Washington Carver
Letter: Visit the garden honoring George Washington Carver

CARVER

( Among George Washington Carver's more memorable quotations was this one about science: "You shall know science and science shall make you free." ) PHOTO COURTESY OF GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER NATIONAL MONUMENT

Regarding “Whether cultivating roses or studying cassava, Black botanists are in the spotlight this week” (July 11): I’d like to see more articles like this in the Post-Dispatch. As a follow-up, a reporter could visit to the Missouri Botanical Garden’s George Washington Carver Garden. This intimate space is a treasure celebrating the work and life of Carver (1861-1943). A native Missourian, he was an internationally renowned Black scientist and environmentalist, known for his contributions to productive and sustainable agriculture.

We are hearing and reading a lot about statues and their relevance to our lives today. In this secret garden is a life-size bronze statue of Carver, by famed African American sculptor, Tina Allen. The six-foot statue shows a mature Carver, wearing a lab jacket. He stands with a wise, gentle expression holding a small plant to the sunlight. The garden’s path has inscriptions from Carver, a reflecting pool, benches, and lush, fragrant landscaping.

The George Washington Carver Garden provides not only an informative message about the accomplishments of a brilliant scientist and his gifts to the world and to our lives but a peaceful and uplifting respite from our world.

Cynthia Woolsey • Clayton

