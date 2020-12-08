Letter: Visit to maskless St. Charles reveals little virus concern

Regarding “Area officials rein in Thanksgiving: St. Charles orders bar curfew. St. Louis urges quarantine. Missouri deaths hit record.” (Nov. 24): We recently visited the streets of St. Charles’ shopping development for lunch. There are a number of restaurants with outdoor seating, but none of them were serving outside, even though it was a beautiful, sunny day. We asked at one restaurant if we could get some food to go and eat it outside. They said no because they had empty tables inside. Very few people were wearing masks in these packed restaurants.