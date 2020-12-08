 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Visit to maskless St. Charles reveals little virus concern
0 comments

Letter: Visit to maskless St. Charles reveals little virus concern

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Main Street in St. Charles opens for business

"We hope (County Executive Sam) Page gets the message to open St. Louis County," said Bret Marks of Chesterfield, as he and his wife Sharon Marks have lunch at the Bike Stop Cafe on Main Street in St. Charles with their dogs Bullitt, left, and Bodhi on Monday, May 4, 2020. The restaurant and bike shop is open for outdoor dining, with tables spaced for social distancing. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Area officials rein in Thanksgiving: St. Charles orders bar curfew. St. Louis urges quarantine. Missouri deaths hit record.” (Nov. 24): We recently visited the streets of St. Charles’ shopping development for lunch. There are a number of restaurants with outdoor seating, but none of them were serving outside, even though it was a beautiful, sunny day. We asked at one restaurant if we could get some food to go and eat it outside. They said no because they had empty tables inside. Very few people were wearing masks in these packed restaurants.

Later, we went to historic Main Street in St. Charles, and the sidewalks were overflowing with people. Maybe 1 in 5 were wearing masks. This lack of respect for human life is appalling.

Henry Allhoff • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports