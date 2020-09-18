Letter: Vocal high school sports advocates are childishly selfish

Regarding "Protesters outside Page's house complain about youth sports restrictions in St. Louis County" (Sept. 14): I am deeply disappointed by the behavior of adults protesting St. Louis County Executive Sam Page's guidelines for youth sports. Imagine if our grandparents had behaved so selfishly during the rationing of World War I and World War II.
Under Page, the entire county has lowered its coronavirus positivity rate to 5.9%, while the statewide rate is at 12% under the hands-off approach of Gov. Mike Parson. We are lucky enough to have such leadership to get us through this pandemic. But instead, some people act like children, stick their fingers in their ears, stare into the sun, and sing la-la-la as loudly as they can so they don't have to think of anyone but themselves. For shame.
Maggie Eisenberger • St. Louis
