 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vocal high school sports advocates are childishly selfish
0 comments

Letter: Vocal high school sports advocates are childishly selfish

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Let Them Play Rally

Protesters yell "Let them play," on the street outside of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page's home in Creve Coeur on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Community members rallied against Page's decision not to let high contact sports like football play games during the pandemic. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

 

Regarding "Protesters outside Page's house complain about youth sports restrictions in St. Louis County" (Sept. 14): I am deeply disappointed by the behavior of adults protesting St. Louis County Executive Sam Page's guidelines for youth sports. Imagine if our grandparents had behaved so selfishly during the rationing of World War I and World War II.

Under Page, the entire county has lowered its coronavirus positivity rate to 5.9%, while the statewide rate is at 12% under the hands-off approach of Gov. Mike Parson. We are lucky enough to have such leadership to get us through this pandemic. But instead, some people act like children, stick their fingers in their ears, stare into the sun, and sing la-la-la as loudly as they can so they don't have to think of anyone but themselves. For shame.

Maggie Eisenberger • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports