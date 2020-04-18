Letter: Voice of St. Louis no longer sounds the same

Over 75 years ago, I grew up listening to KMOX, the Voice of St. Louis. Daily, I got up to the credible, informative voices of Rex Davis, Willard Scott and the CBS Morning News.
I heard Jack Buck when he hosted the first call-in show called “At Your Service.” For decades, those three words could have been the KMOX motto.
I was interviewed by Jim White and Charlie Brennan and was featured with a post-Vietnam War viewpoint in opposition to a Robert Hyland opinion piece.
Now, I have to choke back tears when I hear the Voice of St. Louis become a daily dummy on the lap of the ventriloquist, Rush Limbaugh, whose lips are constantly moving to spread angry misinformation. Fortunately, even at my age, I can still turn the dial; but were I more hip I would simply say, “Alexa, turn off KMOX.”
Father Gerry Kleba • St. Louis
