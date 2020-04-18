Letter: Voice of St. Louis no longer sounds the same
Letter: Voice of St. Louis no longer sounds the same

1968: Harry Caray

Things are much different now at KMOX than they were in the 1960s, when Robert Hyland (right) was running the station and Jack Buck (left) and Harry Caray were broadcasting the Cardinals' games.

Over 75 years ago, I grew up listening to KMOX, the Voice of St. Louis. Daily, I got up to the credible, informative voices of Rex Davis, Willard Scott and the CBS Morning News.

I heard Jack Buck when he hosted the first call-in show called “At Your Service.” For decades, those three words could have been the KMOX motto.

I was interviewed by Jim White and Charlie Brennan and was featured with a post-Vietnam War viewpoint in opposition to a Robert Hyland opinion piece.

Now, I have to choke back tears when I hear the Voice of St. Louis become a daily dummy on the lap of the ventriloquist, Rush Limbaugh, whose lips are constantly moving to spread angry misinformation. Fortunately, even at my age, I can still turn the dial; but were I more hip I would simply say, “Alexa, turn off KMOX.”

Father Gerry Kleba • St. Louis

