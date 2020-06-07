Letter: Volunteering will bring more change than protesting
Letter: Volunteering will bring more change than protesting

After watching all the recent protests, the only thing I have learned is that not one positive action has been mentioned. Instead of protesting, there are opportunities to volunteer in an inner-city school and help a child get an education. Or give money to an organization that provides backpack meals to kids.

The easiest thing is to give money. Give to a school for scholarships for inner-city kids. Provide supplies for children. All of these actions say you care. They are positive and would bring more change than lying down on a street or reciting a pledge. Positive actions would bring more change.

William G. Brynda • Oakville



