Letter: Volunteering will bring more change than protesting

After watching all the recent protests, the only thing I have learned is that not one positive action has been mentioned. Instead of protesting, there are opportunities to volunteer in an inner-city school and help a child get an education. Or give money to an organization that provides backpack meals to kids.
The easiest thing is to give money. Give to a school for scholarships for inner-city kids. Provide supplies for children. All of these actions say you care. They are positive and would bring more change than lying down on a street or reciting a pledge. Positive actions would bring more change.
William G. Brynda • Oakville
