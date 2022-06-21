Letter: Vote conservative to clean up mess Biden has made

Regarding “Biden’s optimism collides with mounting political challenges” (June 18): Let’s review the facts since President Joe Biden was inaugurated. Last June he halted construction on the Keystone XL pipeline and in my opinion began his war on fossil fuels. Since Biden took office gas has more than doubled from $2.39 to about $5.00 per gallon. Inflation in 2020 was 1.25%, now it’s 8%+. The Dow Jones Average closed at 31,688 when Biden took office and now it’s below 30,000.

Then in April 2021, he halted further construction of of the wall along the U.S. and Mexico border. That has resulted resulted in a record number of illegal immigrants entering the U.S., some of them being criminals and some bringing in drugs along with those dealing in human trafficking.

On the foreign front, Russia invaded Ukraine on Biden’s watch, not while Donald Trump was president. Also, Biden’s haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan resulted in the deaths of 13 brave service members. We’ve also suffered a baby formula and a supply chain crisis under his administration.

I believe it has been one mismanaged, self-inflicted crisis after another since he took office. The mess he has created was predictable and preventable. Is your life better or worse since Biden was elected? If citizens want to change, then they should vote for conservatives in November 2022 and 2024.

Terry Hildebrandt • Oakville