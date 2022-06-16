Letter: Vote for candidates who respect will of the people

Regarding “Jan. 6 panel hears: Trump ‘detached from reality’ in defeat” (June 13): No matter our zip code, background or party, most of us value our freedom. But today, the policies we favor: our freedom to vote, our freedom from gun violence and our freedom to safely grow our families have been blocked by Donald Trump-supporting Republicans. I believe they enabled the murders in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, by letting anyone buy and bring assault rifles into our communities.