Letter: Vote for candidates who respect will of the people

Voting in St. Louis

Regarding “Jan. 6 panel hears: Trump ‘detached from reality’ in defeat” (June 13): No matter our zip code, background or party, most of us value our freedom. But today, the policies we favor: our freedom to vote, our freedom from gun violence and our freedom to safely grow our families have been blocked by Donald Trump-supporting Republicans. I believe they enabled the murders in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, by letting anyone buy and bring assault rifles into our communities.

Just as we turned out in record numbers in the last two elections, I believe Americans must remove them from power. We can make America better by voting for candidates who will respect the will of the people.

Ellen Wentz • Kirkwood

