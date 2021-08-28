 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote for politicians who make children’s safety a priority
0 comments

Letter: Vote for politicians who make children’s safety a priority

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Record delta wave hits kids, raises fear as US schools open

This 2021 photo provided by Children’s Health shows Francisco Rosales, 9, and his mother, Yessica Gonzalez, in the intensive care unit at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. The day before he was supposed to start fourth grade, Francisco was admitted to the hospital due to severe COVID-19, struggling to breathe, with dangerously low oxygen levels and an uncertain outcome. (Adriana Lantzy/Children’s Health via AP)

 Adriana Lantzy

 

Regarding “US COVID cases among children have surged to one of its highest rates of the pandemic. Experts warn it may get worse” (Aug. 25): At this time, my grandchildren, too young to be vaccinated, are at risk because their school district refuses to enforce masks and social distancing, despite recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why would any school, business or government bow to believers in Facebook conspiracies rather than protect children during a deadly pandemic? Many politicians, including Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, have callously endangered all of us in their pursuit of selfish political ambitions.

This same reckless disregard for children prevails in our society’s attitude toward lethal weapons. About 70 children have been killed or wounded by guns in our area this year, but many in society, especially politicians, continue to deny the link between gun proliferation and gun violence.

It is up to those who care about children to turn this society around. If we voted for candidates who advocate policies that protect children, all of us, no matter our age, would live in a safer society. If voters had elected responsible leaders at all levels, our country would no longer be mired in a pandemic, and guns would be wisely regulated. So we can ask a simple question when we decide whom to vote for: Will this person protect our children — and thus all of us?

Judy Arnold • Kirkwood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News