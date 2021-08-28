Letter: Vote for politicians who make children’s safety a priority

Regarding “US COVID cases among children have surged to one of its highest rates of the pandemic. Experts warn it may get worse” (Aug. 25): At this time, my grandchildren, too young to be vaccinated, are at risk because their school district refuses to enforce masks and social distancing, despite recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why would any school, business or government bow to believers in Facebook conspiracies rather than protect children during a deadly pandemic? Many politicians, including Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, have callously endangered all of us in their pursuit of selfish political ambitions.

This same reckless disregard for children prevails in our society’s attitude toward lethal weapons. About 70 children have been killed or wounded by guns in our area this year, but many in society, especially politicians, continue to deny the link between gun proliferation and gun violence.