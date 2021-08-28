Letter: Vote for politicians who make children’s safety a priority

Regarding “US COVID cases among children have surged to one of its highest rates of the pandemic. Experts warn it may get worse” (Aug. 25): At this time, my grandchildren, too young to be vaccinated, are at risk because their school district refuses to enforce masks and social distancing, despite recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Why would any school, business or government bow to believers in Facebook conspiracies rather than protect children during a deadly pandemic? Many politicians, including Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, have callously endangered all of us in their pursuit of selfish political ambitions.
This same reckless disregard for children prevails in our society’s attitude toward lethal weapons. About 70 children have been killed or wounded by guns in our area this year, but many in society, especially politicians, continue to deny the link between gun proliferation and gun violence.
It is up to those who care about children to turn this society around. If we voted for candidates who advocate policies that protect children, all of us, no matter our age, would live in a safer society. If voters had elected responsible leaders at all levels, our country would no longer be mired in a pandemic, and guns would be wisely regulated. So we can ask a simple question when we decide whom to vote for: Will this person protect our children — and thus all of us?