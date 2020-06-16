Letter: Vote GOP out and close tax loopholes for the wealthy

Regarding “Trump exaggerations on blacks’ economic gains” (June 7): George Floyd was definitely not smiling down on President Donald Trump, despite what Trump recently claimed. Though he might have been smirking at the pending voter tsunami against Trump in the November election. Voters should also cast out Trump’s Republican enablers.
In the meantime, Democrats must begin working on legislation to close the most egregious loopholes that allow wealthy individuals and corporations to avoid paying their fair share of taxes. Democrats should also add funds to the Internal Revenue Service in order to recover uncollected taxes, penalties and interest over the previous 10 years. Now is the time to vote the Republicans out.
Warren Danziger • University City
