Letter: Vote no on Amendment 3 to stop more gerrymandering
Letter: Vote no on Amendment 3 to stop more gerrymandering

Missouri capitol

An inscription from George Washingtons Farewell Address of 1796 is visible at the Missouri Capitol. (Post-Dispatch file photo)

 Post-Dispatch file photo

Regarding "Ballot language set for Clean Missouri do-over. Here’s what you’ll see Nov. 3,” (Sept. 8): Amendment 3 would repeal the non-partisan reapportionment method passed by 62% of the voters in 2018 and restore the old partisan gerrymandering. Reapportionment is when the legislative districts are redrawn, based on the census, every 10 years.

With the non-partisan method, we will still have a Republican legislative majority, but it will be closer to the percentage of Republican voters. There will be more competitive districts, resulting in more moderate candidates that appeal to both parties. I believe the reduced polarization will improve the governing of Missouri.

So let's not repeal it before we have tried it. Maybe the voters knew what they were doing. Please vote no on Amendment 3.

George Stair • St. Louis

