Letter: Vote out incumbents over needless pandemic panic

Regarding “The CDC issues a dire warning for the fall if coronavirus measures are not followed” (Aug. 13): Have the citizens of the United States been sold a bill of goods regarding the pandemic? President Donald Trump, Congress, governors and mayors have demanded that parts of the economy be shut down, that schools be closed and everyone should lock themselves in their homes. News organizations, which I believe hate President Trump, warn us of pending disaster if we don’t obey. More than 7,500 people die every day in this country, coronavirus or not. Yet we are up in arms, or should I say locked down, with about 166,000 dying so far from the pandemic. Thousands die from the flu every year, yet there’s no panic.
Millions of citizens have lost their jobs or businesses and have been plunged into poverty. Homelessness continues to grow as people are evicted from their homes or apartments. In the meantime, wealthy politicians continue to argue about what should be done, all the while accepting their huge salaries like nothing happened. How shameful. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, both multimillionaires, continue to fight each other with no concern about the public.
I hope, come Election Day, voters will wake up and kick them and all the rest out of office. The future of the U.S. as a free country is at risk of sinking further into the haves and have-nots. Welcome to socialism.
Richard E. Browning • Washington, Mo.
