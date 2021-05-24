Letter: Vote out lawmakers opposed to Jan. 6 commission

On Jan. 6, our Capitol was invaded for the first time since the War of 1812. On Sept. 11, 2001, our country was attacked by commercial airplanes taken over by suicidal terrorists. Both events were attacks on all Americans. After 9/11, Congress approved a bipartisan commission to review the attacks and to offer suggestions to preclude future ones.

In early 2021, the House voted for a similar Jan. 6 commission that would follow the 9/11 Commission guidelines. We need this independent commission review to better understand what really happened, and more importantly, to establish procedural changes to preclude a recurrence. Why are Republicans afraid to have an independent review?

The real blame is on us, the American citizens, for voting these naysayers into office. While I cannot do anything today, I can in the November 2022 election. As a citizen of Missouri's 2nd District, I will vote against Republican Rep. Ann Wagner, who voted against establishing the Jan. 6 commission. All Republicans, Democrats, independents and third-party voters should consider doing likewise and vote for Wagner's opponent. The same action should be taken on all in Congress who voted against the commission. It is time for members of all parties and independents to say: Enough of this uncooperative nonsense.