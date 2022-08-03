Letter: Vote out lawmakers who opposed helping veterans

Regarding “ How health care for vets became fight in Congress” (August 1): It wasn’t just Republican senators who failed to support our veterans in their vote on the Veterans Burn Pits Exposure Recognition Act.

Missourians should check to see how their congressional representatives voted on this legislation in the House in March. If they didn’t vote for it, we should show our disappointment in them for not taking care of our veterans by voting these lawmakers out of office. That’s how we will solve this problem.