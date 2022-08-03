 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote out lawmakers who opposed helping veterans

Congress Veterans Burn Pits

FILE - An Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S. armored military vehicles, as smoke rises from a fire in a trash burn pit at Forward Operating Base Caferetta Nawzad, Helmand province south of Kabul, Afghanistan, April 28, 2011. The House has approved a significant expansion of health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Regarding “How health care for vets became fight in Congress” (August 1): It wasn’t just Republican senators who failed to support our veterans in their vote on the Veterans Burn Pits Exposure Recognition Act.

Missourians should check to see how their congressional representatives voted on this legislation in the House in March. If they didn’t vote for it, we should show our disappointment in them for not taking care of our veterans by voting these lawmakers out of office. That’s how we will solve this problem.

Bruce Korbesmeyer • Oakville

