Letter: Vote out politicians spewing dangerous misinformation
Letter: Vote out politicians spewing dangerous misinformation

Regarding "Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says" (Aug. 13): The global wind currents blowing high above America are now giving many parts of our country a taste of the burning West. At the same time, we have another crop-killing drought in California, wildfires consuming trees, homes and lifestyles, as well as rising sea levels with coastal flooding.

Additionally, unqualified health experts, especially some politicians, have made war on science and the truth. As a result, we are mourning the preventable deaths of our loved ones and our neighbors due to the coronavirus, a virus that our military cannot destroy, and our precious economy cannot buy out or bankrupt.

It's now time for thoughtful Americans to vote out any politician who continues to promote disinformation and misinformation. We should also stop bankrolling the media platforms as well as media celebrity-millionaires whose programs foster both anti-government and anti-humanity conversations. It’s time to think — then act.

Jim Mittino • St. Louis 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

