Letter: Vote out the lawmakers who take money from the NRA

Regarding "Georgia lawmakers move to loosen gun laws after shootings" (March 29): La Crosse, Wisconsin, is a city of a little more than 50,000 on the Mississippi river. It’s a nice town. Now, imagine all of those inhabitants of that wonderful little city all being killed by gun violence. That is about how many people have died in gun homicides in America in the last five years. Those victims have been killed while shopping, at work, at a concert, at church and most disturbingly perhaps, at school.

Do we accept as a country that this is simply the cost of living here in the United States? Is this really what our Founding Fathers had in mind in the Second Amendment by referring to a “well regulated militia”? The National Rifle Association has so successfully used the mantra of fear that any law, no matter how sensible, would lead to the “slippery slope of banning firearms ownership." If one reflects for just a moment, one realizes that it’s just unmitigated bunk.