Letter: Vote suppression dishonors those who died for democracy

Regarding "Georgia's new GOP election law draws criticism, lawsuits" (March 29): Republican legislators in 43 states have introduced hundreds of voter suppression laws. These laws are not about fraud, malfeasance or justice; their intent is to hinder and to impede the voting rights of minorities, people of color, the poor and the elderly. If enacted, these laws would give the Republican Party a better chance of winning in 2022, plain and simple. We are duty-bound to remind them that they took an oath to protect the Constitution, not to protect the Republican Party.
We should all remember the men and women who died for our right to vote. We shouldn't dishonor their sacrifice.
Bob McKay • Crestwood