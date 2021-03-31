Letter: Vote suppression dishonors those who died for democracy

Regarding "Georgia's new GOP election law draws criticism, lawsuits" (March 29): Republican legislators in 43 states have introduced hundreds of voter suppression laws. These laws are not about fraud, malfeasance or justice; their intent is to hinder and to impede the voting rights of minorities, people of color, the poor and the elderly. If enacted, these laws would give the Republican Party a better chance of winning in 2022, plain and simple. We are duty-bound to remind them that they took an oath to protect the Constitution, not to protect the Republican Party.