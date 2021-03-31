 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote suppression dishonors those who died for democracy
Letter: Vote suppression dishonors those who died for democracy

GOP lawmakers seek greater control over local elections

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020, file photo, people wait in line for early voting at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Ga. The sweeping rewrite of Georgia's election rules that was signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Thursday, March 25, 2021, represents the first big set of changes since former President Donald Trump's repeated, baseless claims of fraud following his presidential loss to Joe Biden. Georgia’s new, 98-page law makes numerous changes to how elections will be administered, including a new photo ID requirement for voting absentee by mail. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP, File)

 Michael Holahan

Regarding "Georgia's new GOP election law draws criticism, lawsuits" (March 29): Republican legislators in 43 states have introduced hundreds of voter suppression laws. These laws are not about fraud, malfeasance or justice; their intent is to hinder and to impede the voting rights of minorities, people of color, the poor and the elderly. If enacted, these laws would give the Republican Party a better chance of winning in 2022, plain and simple. We are duty-bound to remind them that they took an oath to protect the Constitution, not to protect the Republican Party.

We should all remember the men and women who died for our right to vote. We shouldn't dishonor their sacrifice.

Bob McKay • Crestwood 

