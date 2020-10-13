Letter: Vote to defeat Amendment 3 to avoid more extremism

Regarding “Report: ‘Clean Missouri’ repeal could dilute minority representation in state Capitol” (Sept. 23): I am voting against Amendment 3 because I am tired of extremists having control of our government. When politicians are in charge of drawing districts, they create as many “safe” seats as possible. In safe seats the same party wins every election. Because the general election is a formality, these seats are decided by the primary election, where the most extreme candidate frequently wins. Elected officials in safe seats can’t work with the other side to craft good policy, or they will be outflanked by primary opponents in the next race. So our Legislature remains permanently divided and cannot work with each other. We all suffer as a result.
Clean Missouri, the law passed by voters in 2018, would create more competitive districts. Competitive districts get decided by general elections. In competitive districts, parties must nominate the candidate who will do the best job of representing the district, or they will lose the seat. In competitive districts the voters hold the power, not the parties.
If we have more competitive districts, we elect candidates who are forced to work together rather than advancing extremist agendas.
Extremism has done enough damage to our state, country and democracy. Amendment 3 will make extremism a permanent feature of our government. We can’t let politicians take power from the voters any more. Missouri must defeat Amendment 3.
Paul Woody • St. Charles
