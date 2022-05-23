Letter: Voter fraud is rare because it isn’t worth the risk

The article “ Voting changes win approval in Missouri House, now head to governor ” (May 13) touches on a hot topic of mine: photo ID. Republicans continue to pass legislation to restrict voting for about 200,000 Missourians who have no photo ID. Their restrictions are of no benefit to society.

Voter fraud is extremely rare in Missouri, and the reason is you have to jump through so many hoops to commit it: 1) You must get the utility bill, bank account, etc. of the person you’re trying to impersonate. 2) You must hope that person is registered, has not voted, and is not well-known in the neighborhood. 3) You have to find that person’s polling place. 4) Most importantly, you must be willing to go to jail if you are caught.