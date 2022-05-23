 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Voter fraud is rare because it isn’t worth the risk

St. Louis County election hardware

Electronic poll books, each of which holds the names of all 750 thousand plus voters in St. Louis County, are photographed on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, on their secure charging stations at the St. Louis County Board of Elections headquarters in St. Ann. They have to remain synced at all times. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

The article “Voting changes win approval in Missouri House, now head to governor” (May 13) touches on a hot topic of mine: photo ID. Republicans continue to pass legislation to restrict voting for about 200,000 Missourians who have no photo ID. Their restrictions are of no benefit to society.

Voter fraud is extremely rare in Missouri, and the reason is you have to jump through so many hoops to commit it: 1) You must get the utility bill, bank account, etc. of the person you’re trying to impersonate. 2) You must hope that person is registered, has not voted, and is not well-known in the neighborhood. 3) You have to find that person’s polling place. 4) Most importantly, you must be willing to go to jail if you are caught.

That’s an awful lot of time, trouble and risk for just one vote. Now you know why it happens so seldom.

Martin Walsh • Glendale

