Letter: Voter ID laws in retribution for Blacks helping Biden

Regarding " Texas Democrats return, end 38-day holdout over voting bill " (Aug. 20): Some state lawmakers have justified their recent voter suppression efforts by claiming a person needs an ID to receive Obamacare, so why not an ID for voting?

The Obamacare ID requirement exists because people try to get health care that they aren’t entitled to (that is, commit health care fraud), which is a problem. The voter ID laws are supposedly there to prevent people from voting who aren’t entitled to (that is, commit voter fraud), which isn't a problem. In other words, the ID requirement for Obamacare is in place to solve a real problem while the voter ID laws are in place to solve an imaginary problem.