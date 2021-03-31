Letter: Voter ID requirement unfair to nursing home residents

Shame on Missouri Republican legislators (" The real election fraud ," March 27). My mother lived through the Depression and World War II. She made sure her voice was heard during the Joseph McCarthy era, the Cold War, the turbulent '60s and in every election since, including 2020. She has voted Democratic and Republican, depending on the quality of the candidate or issue.

Now, at age 94, she is physically confined to a nursing home but is mindful of current events and plays a mean game of bridge. Her physical limitations make obtaining a photo ID for voting nearly impossible. House Bill 738 is reprehensible legislation that denies her right to vote and impairs her citizenship. Republican lawmakers should be the ones to tell her: She no longer matters.