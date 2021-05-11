Letter: Voter suppression laws will make US a banana republic

Regarding “Rally at Sumner High calls for ‘good trouble’ and voter reform” (May 9): Laws restricting the right to vote existed in many southern states after the Civil War and were so outrageous they made way for the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In this act, states who had used the practices of Jim Crow were required to submit changes to their states voting laws for approval to the court. This worked beautifully for over 40 years. But nothing lasts forever.

Since 2013, states no longer need to submit changes in their voting rules. Many states’ legislatures enacted voter ID laws. Now, even more egregious laws are on the books.

Currently, almost 40 states have initiated or enacted repressive voting laws affecting citizens. More people voting is beneficial to our democracy’s health. Early voting, mail-in voting and absentee voting all contributed to the high election turnout in 2020.