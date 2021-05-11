 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Voter suppression laws will make US a banana republic
0 comments

Letter: Voter suppression laws will make US a banana republic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Faith leaders across US join in decrying voting restrictions

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 13, 2021 file photo, Reverend Kenneth Pierce, 1st VP of the Detroit Branch NAACP, and pastor at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, speaks Tuesday, April 13, 2021, during a rally to support voting rights & end voter suppression at the Capitol in Lansing, Mich. In Georgia, faith leaders are asking corporate executives to condemn laws restricting voting access — or face a boycott. In Arizona and Texas, clergy have assembled outside the state capitols to decry what they view as voter-suppression measures targeting Black and Hispanic people. Similar initiatives have been undertaken in Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and elsewhere. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)

 Matthew Dae Smith

 

Regarding “Rally at Sumner High calls for ‘good trouble’ and voter reform” (May 9): Laws restricting the right to vote existed in many southern states after the Civil War and were so outrageous they made way for the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In this act, states who had used the practices of Jim Crow were required to submit changes to their states voting laws for approval to the court. This worked beautifully for over 40 years. But nothing lasts forever.

Since 2013, states no longer need to submit changes in their voting rules. Many states’ legislatures enacted voter ID laws. Now, even more egregious laws are on the books.

Currently, almost 40 states have initiated or enacted repressive voting laws affecting citizens. More people voting is beneficial to our democracy’s health. Early voting, mail-in voting and absentee voting all contributed to the high election turnout in 2020.

All new voting laws are basically to restrict voter participation in elections. The new restrictions, allegedly, are to prevent voter fraud, but it is a bogus claim. There was no widespread election fraud. It is just a big lie pushed by former President Donald Trump.

With this continued suppression of voting, our democracy will cease to exist. We will become the biggest banana republic in the world.

Joyce Nowak • Shrewsbury

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports