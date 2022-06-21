Letter: Voter turnout needed to overcome voter repression

In his June 1 column (“Georgia’s primary turnout shows Biden’s falsehoods”), Marc Theisen concluded that the efforts of state Republican legislators to make voting difficult in Georgia was nothing more than a figment of imagination since turnout in that state’s primary was off the charts. I would suggest that voter turnout had more to do with voters realizing they were being hobbled (with future hobbling planned if voters let it slide) and recognized that a massive turnout would thwart any obstacles along with sending the message that shenanigans will not be tolerated. Along with 19 other states, Georgia has adopted restrictive voting measures. When legislators do their worst, voters reply with their best.