Letter: Voters are tired of men with weapons seeking office

People say the Post-Dispatch is biased against conservatives, but in my opinion, I see bias against a Democrat. The editorial “Missourians should encourage Schmitt to return to his moderate-middle roots” (Aug. 4) said that Trudy Busch Valentine won’t be an obstacle to Eric Schmitt for the U.S. Senate. Then columnist Kevin McDermott wrote that she almost certainly can’t win (“Path to an unlikely win for Valentine starts in Kansas” Aug. 7).

The Busch name recognition is no doubt part of her victory. But I think that people are tired of Senate candidates brandishing blow torches the way Schmitt did, or hunting down RINOs as Eric Greitens did, or Busch’s primary opponent, Lucas Kunce, saying, “I’m a grenade, pull the pin on me and throw me into the U.S. Senate so I can change things.”

Busch’s Senate campaign is another chapter in her lifelong efforts at public service through nursing. Do not count her out.

Mary Neal • University City