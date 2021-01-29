Letter: Voters backing ‘clown car’ of leaders got what they deserved

Regarding “CDC figures show Missouri ranks last in percentage of residents who’ve received first vaccine dose” (Jan. 25): It should have come as no surprise that Missouri was dead last in the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. We are governed by a senator, Josh Hawley, who is mainly interested in sedition and insurrection (while crying about lost book deals); an inept Republican-dominated legislature, a state health director, Dr. Randall Williams, who thought the way to close Planned Parenthood was to track patients’ menstrual cycles; and a governor, Mike Parson, who is against a statewide mask mandate.
Those who voted for this clown car of leaders are getting what they deserve. But for those of us who expect real governance and concern for our health and safety, we deserve leadership and competence. Last place is not acceptable.
Sharon Hoffmann • St. Louis