Letter: Voters backing ‘clown car’ of leaders got what they deserved

Regarding “CDC figures show Missouri ranks last in percentage of residents who’ve received first vaccine dose” (Jan. 25): It should have come as no surprise that Missouri was dead last in the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. We are governed by a senator, Josh Hawley, who is mainly interested in sedition and insurrection (while crying about lost book deals); an inept Republican-dominated legislature, a state health director, Dr. Randall Williams, who thought the way to close Planned Parenthood was to track patients’ menstrual cycles; and a governor, Mike Parson, who is against a statewide mask mandate.