Letter: Voters can always choose a pro-gun or anti-gun candidate

Regarding " GOP's Cornyn tapped to lead as Senate talks gun law changes " (June 3): In response to the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, President Joe Biden said, “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” I assume he was talking to members of Congress.

Lawmakers are elected to represent what their constituents want. We vote for them based upon their campaign promises. They do what most of their people want, or else they will be voted out of office. Democrats are generally known to be pro-choice and against unrestricted gun rights. Republicans are generally known to be anti-abortion and against gun restrictions. Voters must choose which issues are more important to them and vote accordingly.