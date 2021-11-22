Letter: Voters can blame themselves for lousy lawmakers

It seems there have been several recent letters about how the letter writers are embarrassed by the actions of one of our Missouri elected officials, including Sen. Josh Hawley' s garbage about manhood, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's lawsuits and numerous blunders by Gov. Mike Parson.

While I agree with pretty much all that's been said about their clownish behavior, I think we need to acknowledge that we, the Missouri voters who elected them, are the ones who are fundamentally responsible for all this. Until we admit that what we are really embarrassed about is our own inability to get these people out of office, nothing will change.