 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Voters can blame themselves for lousy lawmakers
0 comments

Letter: Voters can blame themselves for lousy lawmakers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis County voters drop off ballots

A woman takes an "I Voted" sticker after dropping off an absentee ballot outside the St. Louis County Government Center in St. Ann on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

It seems there have been several recent letters about how the letter writers are embarrassed by the actions of one of our Missouri elected officials, including Sen. Josh Hawley's garbage about manhood, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's lawsuits and numerous blunders by Gov. Mike Parson.

While I agree with pretty much all that's been said about their clownish behavior, I think we need to acknowledge that we, the Missouri voters who elected them, are the ones who are fundamentally responsible for all this. Until we admit that what we are really embarrassed about is our own inability to get these people out of office, nothing will change.

David Schlenke • Louisiana, Mo.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News