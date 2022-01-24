Letter: Voters can stop fascism's creep by casting their ballots

Regarding "Schumer: 'We made progress' on voting bill, filibuster rules" (Jan. 20): The freedom to vote is important to all Americans because it gives us power over politicians. It is our chance to say how we want to be governed. When politicians try to put the freedom to vote up for debate, it’s clear they are afraid of our power.

Despite what some politicians say, there is no good reason to make it harder for some Americans to vote. Currently, 19 states have passed 34 laws that make it more difficult for people to vote. Some of the worst attacks on our freedom to vote come from states that are enacting voting laws that allow them to overturn the election results from their state. It was brutal blow to our democracy when the Senate recently failed to pass voting rights legislation. All 50 Republicans and two Democrats opposed the measure using the filibuster. As a result, the opportunity for substantial democracy reform is over for this Congress.

We are going into the midterm elections with GOP voter suppression bills that are devastating to the poor, people of color, the elderly and the disabled. We cannot allow what I believe is fascism to rise any further in our democracy. People should get out and vote for our democracy while they still can.

Janet Fossey • Salem, Mo.