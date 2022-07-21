Letter: Voters can't know the candidates without TV debates

Regarding "Democratic Senate debate ‘postponed’ after Valentine ignores invitation" (July 7) and "Hartzler campaign says two US Senate rivals ‘in hiding’ after debate called off" (July 7): It's disappointing that the major primary candidates for Missouri's open Senate seat have either ignored, refused or been unable to participate in live debates.
The public needs these live opportunities to learn about the candidates' history, positions on issues and ability to debate with others before electing them to the Senate. We can learn virtually nothing from the campaign flyers that appear frequently on our doors. Thankfully, we can access some information about most candidates from the Voter's Guides produced by the Post-Dispatch and the League of Women Voters. But we could learn so much more from well-conducted and televised debates. Too bad the candidates are avoiding these opportunities to inform the voters.
People are also reading…
Susan Williams • Florissant