Letter: Voters can't know the candidates without TV debates

The public needs these live opportunities to learn about the candidates' history, positions on issues and ability to debate with others before electing them to the Senate. We can learn virtually nothing from the campaign flyers that appear frequently on our doors. Thankfully, we can access some information about most candidates from the Voter's Guides produced by the Post-Dispatch and the League of Women Voters. But we could learn so much more from well-conducted and televised debates. Too bad the candidates are avoiding these opportunities to inform the voters.