Letter: Voters don’t want bills packed with unrelated issues

The letter “Rep. Wagner deserves rebuke for infrastructure vote” (Nov. 14) may not take into consideration that the almost 3,000-page bill includes much that might be unrelated to traditional infrastructure. In my opinion, the problem is so many laws enacted are packed with financing issues having nothing to do with the name of the law itself. Both Democrats and Republicans may feel they cannot in good conscience vote for a bill because it contains funding for controversial issues or lacks something that relates to the major issue of the bill. Regarding this specific law, both Republicans and Democrats voted against it.

Unless editors and letter writers read through the entire package, how can they reasonably determine whether it is good or not? Laws should be written so most Americans can understand them and be limited to one basic issue. Packing bills with unrelated issues should be prohibited. It might be possible more money is going to unrelated issues than to the main purpose of the bill.

Packing bills with unrelated issues is both deceptive and costly. The American people are deceived, taxed and paying for much they cannot legally or morally approve of.