Letter: Voters: 'Is America really greater than it was in 2016?’

Regarding “Four years in, Trump has plenty of unfinished business” (Oct. 24): The question I am asking myself today is: Is America great again? We are in the midst of a raging epidemic that has sickened millions and killed thousands. Our hospitals are stretched to capacity, and lack of health care workers threatens people with illness and injuries who can’t get care. Is that great? Our retirement savings are losing money due to uncertainty about the direction of the country. People can’t get back to work because employers don’t want to risk that their business will help spread the virus.