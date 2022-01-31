Letter: Voters must hold Schmitt accountable for these lawsuits

Regarding the editorial "Eric Schmitt's legal attack on districts serves his campaign, not the kids" (Jan. 25): I believe that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is threatening the health and welfare of our schools by his manipulative use of lawsuits to further his political ambitions instead of protecting the lives of the students and staff in our schools. He is wasting our money and the budgets of our districts by his frivolous lawsuits against mask mandates while making assertions that have no basis in scientific fact.

Let him get off his pompous throne and spend time working in districts desperate for substitute teachers or hospitals that are overwhelmed and struggling. As both a retired teacher and the mother-in-law of a nurse, I believe the facts are clear. Our Missouri government does not represent or work for us.

Who is there to hold Schmitt accountable for his actions? Obviously, our votes do not count, as witnessed by his not suing when his party illegally blocked and stalled Medicaid expansion. I fear this is our frightening future when the will and votes of the people mean nothing, and our democracy dies in a vortex of conspiracy theories, lies and deceit.

Diane Moffitt • Glendale