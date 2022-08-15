 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Voters should demand candidates be of high character

  • 0
Midterm election voting in Belleville area

People had to wait to use voting booths at Christ Church in Fairview Heights on Tuesday morning November 6, 2018. Voters were out in force at most polling places in Belleville and surrounding communities for the mid-term elections behind held nationwide. Photo by Tim Vizer

 Tim Vizer

We all know that the political pendulum swings and that, at several points in our lives, the president will not be the candidate we supported. We would all like the president we voted against to at least be a person of good character who serves the country well despite policy differences.

I challenge every voter to put partisanship aside for a while and to write down the character traits (nothing to do with policy) they would hope the other party’s president had. Having done that, most people would then agree that they would like to see the same character traits in their own candidate. If our votes in primary elections for both presidential and congressional candidates focused more on character and less on political posturing, sound bites, negativism and name calling, the country would benefit enormously, and those elected from both parties would be significantly better than the present lot.

Dennis Ayden • St. Louis

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News