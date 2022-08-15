Letter: Voters should demand candidates be of high character

We all know that the political pendulum swings and that, at several points in our lives, the president will not be the candidate we supported. We would all like the president we voted against to at least be a person of good character who serves the country well despite policy differences.

I challenge every voter to put partisanship aside for a while and to write down the character traits (nothing to do with policy) they would hope the other party’s president had. Having done that, most people would then agree that they would like to see the same character traits in their own candidate. If our votes in primary elections for both presidential and congressional candidates focused more on character and less on political posturing, sound bites, negativism and name calling, the country would benefit enormously, and those elected from both parties would be significantly better than the present lot.