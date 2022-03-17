Letter: Voters should know where lawmakers get their money

Regarding "Pressure mounts on Congress to curb lawmaker stock trading" (Feb. 15): Congress must go deeper than banning members from stock trading, considering the violations of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.

Efforts meant to strengthen and build upon the spirit of this legislation must go further in facilitating the timely sharing of personal financial information for journalists and the public to examine. Mandatory disclosure for all federal elected officials and their spouses should include full tax returns (even those under audit) back to when they first declared candidacy for office, their current credit score and credit report, and real-time reporting of securities they held and traded.

Enhanced transparency might make officials uncomfortable, but it is not about them. Voters and the public deserve to know to whom their lawmakers owe money and how much.

If we want the snakes out of the garden, if we want the swamp drained, the first meaningful step is exposing and repelling those who would use public service to enrich themselves personally. Our lawmakers must take drastic and intentional steps to draw people of higher character to seek public office. It's time to admit that our children deserve better than we are setting them up to receive.

Peter Gariepy • Richmond Heights