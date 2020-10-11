Letter: Voters should mail ballots early to make them count

Regarding “20% of St. Louis County voters have sought absentee ballots so far” (Oct. 6): Just an alert to those voting by mail: I mailed my ballot on Sept. 30, handing it in person to a U.S. Postal Service employee in my local post office in Shrewsbury. The ballot was supposed to be delivered by first class mail, as prescribed by law. It arrived at the election office seven days later. First class mail, really? One week?
Be advised to mail ballots in as soon as possible. Don’t let President Donald Trump and his enablers steal this election.
Alex Brown • Shrewsbury
