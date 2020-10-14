Letter: Voters should reject government by extremists

For the past four years I have gone without representation. My national and state governments have been run by extremists who, like kids let loose in a candy store, have stuck their hands into every governmental jar of sweets. Their only regard has been to whether their actions can perpetuate their influence or not.
These extremists have lied to me on a daily basis. They think I am too stupid to catch them in their lies (or they don't care). These extremists tell me science is a lie, and only they are in possession of the truth.
My congressional representative refuses to appear in an open town hall meeting. My state representative ignores my "Clean Missouri" vote by advocating for Amendment 3.
I have watched the Missouri Legislature strip away state discrimination laws and then claim they have done more for minorities than any other group before them.
And my president has been a lying, divisive, exclusionary, dishonest disaster. His few bright spots have been the equivalent of a blind pig occasionally tripping across an acorn.
I am a middle-of-the-roader who is voting for Joe Biden. But be warned. There is another election in 2022. If things go to the radical left, I will vote again.
Ron Wiesenthal • Richmond Heights
