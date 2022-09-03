Letter: Voters should research the candidates before voting

Regarding “ Katherine Pinner to stay in St. Louis County executive race. ‘I need to uphold my commitment .’” (Aug. 31): In the recent Republican primary for St. Louis County executive, the result shocked everyone because the favorite, State Rep. Shamed Dogan, lost to Katherine Pinner, whom many Republicans had never heard of. Dogan had apparently assumed that Pinner was not a threat in the primary and hadn’t campaigned very much and was saving his campaign money for the general election against the incumbent Sam Page. Pinner apparently hadn’t campaigned at all, other than having a website on which she repeated a conspiracy theory that coronavirus vaccines contained microchips to be used to control people.

I believe the majority of voters had no clue about either candidate, so they chose the one with the first name of “Katherine” rather than the one with the Muslim-sounding name of “Shamed.” Not only does this seem this racist to me, but it’s patently stupid. For everyone’s information, there is no law that says voters have to fill in every box on their ballot. Sure, we encourage people to vote, but only if they’ve taken the time and effort to make an informed decision. If people don’t know anything about a candidate or issue, they should leave that box blank and only vote on the things they know something about.