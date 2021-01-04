Letter: Voters should see through Hawley's phony act in 2024

Regarding "Sen. Josh Hawley to object to Electoral College results" (Dec. 30): Strangely, while touting his love for the U.S. Constitution, Sen. Josh Hawley sees nothing wrong with disenfranchising millions of Americans who voted for President-elect Joe Biden. When he was Missouri's Attorney General, he also saw nothing wrong with joining the anti-Obamacare lawsuit designed to take health care away from 20 million Americans. He also has shown he doesn’t want people to have union rights either, and he sued the Trump administration to do away with overtime pay protections costing Missourians millions in earned revenue.

Hawley excoriates “coastal liberal elites,” seemingly forgetting he graduated from Stanford University and Yale. A devout evangelical, he claims to be a champion of religious freedom, as long as that religion is Christian. Just like President Donald Trump, Hawley is a reverse Robin Hood with a penchant for taking from the poor and giving to the rich.