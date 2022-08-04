Letter: Voters should support climate-conscious candidates

Regarding “Feds hope new website can prevent deaths from worsening heat” (July 29): I appreciate the role this new website plays in decreasing heat stroke related deaths. However, we cannot simply accept that climate catastrophes will worsen and that this might be one of the “coolest summers for the rest of our lives.”

The United Nations warns that we have 12 years to cut emissions to limit the worst effects of climate change. If we fail, heat waves will become more lethal, rising sea levels will displace millions, and widespread crop failures will dismantle the ecosystem. Environmentalists agree that the best way to stop climate change is to alter environmental policies.

In tenth grade, I joined the Sunrise Movement, a movement that advocates for representatives who support bold climate legislation. I recently phone-banked for Andy Levin, who ran for Congress in Michigan’s 11th district. He wrote the Electric Vehicle Freedom Act, which would create a network of electric-vehicle charging stations around the U.S. He also supports conservation efforts for the Great Lakes, which provide 84% of the nation’s fresh water.

Members of the House and Senate are capable of making a large-scale impact. This is why I believe the best thing we can do for our future is vote and advocate for climate-friendly representatives. We cannot squander the next 12 years.

Arushi Katya • Chesterfield