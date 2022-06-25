Letter: Voters should’ve known who Greitens was in 2016

Regarding “Gun-wielding Greitens releases violent ad targeting other Republicans” (June 20): In my opinion, Eric Greiten is despicable. However, I think we knew that from one of his first campaign videos in the 2016 campaign. Maya Angelou once said, “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.” We should have believed who Greitens was when the ad showed him shooting an automatic weapon in a field. I assume it was to prove he was a man.

He also proved again who he was by having an extramarital affair and then allegedly abusing the woman by tying her up and threatening her with a cell phone image. When he was about to have to defend his alleged behavior, he resigned and slid off the radar for a while.

Are we finally ready to believe who he is now? There is nothing humorous about Greitens, nor his latest campaign video. I can’t believe anyone would vote for such a man. He has shown us who he is and he should never be allowed to represent the people of Missouri.

B. Gail Foster • St. Louis