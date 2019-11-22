Regarding “$1 million wasted by St. Louis County on tech contracts under Stenger, IT chief says” (Nov. 14): This is sad evidence we sometimes elect corrupt public officials who put self-interest above public interest. Both former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and President Donald Trump are guilty of this. One is a Democrat; the other, Republican. One has been removed from office and sent to prison; the other is facing impeachment. But both are corrupt public “servants” who have admitted using their respective offices to commit crimes of bribery and extortion.
I voted for Stenger not once but twice. Had I known of his criminal activity, I would never have voted for him a second time. I can only hope that those who voted for President Trump will not make the same mistake. Don’t be like me. By his own admission President Trump is a corrupt public official. I suggest we believe him.
Marian Thomas • St. Louis