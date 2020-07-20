Letter: Voters who support GOP must not be paying attention

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Let’s not turn schools into the latest partisan wedge in the Age of COVID-19” (July 17): Donald Trump, acting as the president of our once great country, has decided that children need to go back to school. People will get sick, and some will die.
Additionally, he has decreed that all pandemic statistics will now be delivered to the Department of Health and Human Services, not to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This will allow him to adjust the numbers. What other motivation could there be?
The bottom line is this: I believe there is no number of deaths that is too high for this man if he can secure his reelection. Our lives are meaningless to him. He abuses his powers and pretends he knows more than the scientists. He bullies Republican governors into opening up their states. Then more people get sick and die.
And where are Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley? I haven’t heard one word from them about this dumpster fire of an administration.
Missourians who are considering voting Republican anytime in the near future just haven’t been paying attention. If these same people remain in power, more people will die.
D. Eagan • St. Louis County
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.