Letter: Voters’ will meaningless regarding Medicaid, gas tax

Regarding “Parson signs off on first Missouri gas tax hike in decades” (July 13): The phrase “No taxation without representation” comes to mind. Missouri voters said no to a gas tax increase three times in the past, but Gov. Mike Parson puts it into place anyway. Even though I voted for the tax, I have to cry foul. When the majority votes no, isn’t that how it should be? The voters’ will was also ignored regarding Medicaid expansion.