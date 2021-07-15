 Skip to main content
Letter: Voters’ will meaningless regarding Medicaid, gas tax
Letter: Voters' will meaningless regarding Medicaid, gas tax

Missouri voters reject gas tax hike

Vehicles pass by an electronic sign warning of upcoming road work along U.S. Highway 50 near Jefferson City, Missouri, on Nov. 1, 2018. Missouri voters on Tuesday rejected a 10 cents a gallon gasoline tax hike.  

 David A. Lieb

Regarding “Parson signs off on first Missouri gas tax hike in decades” (July 13): The phrase “No taxation without representation” comes to mind. Missouri voters said no to a gas tax increase three times in the past, but Gov. Mike Parson puts it into place anyway. Even though I voted for the tax, I have to cry foul. When the majority votes no, isn’t that how it should be? The voters’ will was also ignored regarding Medicaid expansion.

I would suggest voters remember this for the next election. That’s a vote lawmakers can’t ignore.

Dave Sickels • Lake Saint Louis

