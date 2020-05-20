Letter: Voters will remember overturning ‘Clean Missouri’
Letter: Voters will remember overturning ‘Clean Missouri’

Missouri lawmakers celebrate

Members of the Missouri House of Representatives end the final day of the regular legislative session with a toss up of papers on Friday. 

(Liv Paggiarino/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP)

 Liv Paggiarino, The Jefferson City News-Tribune

Regarding “Legislature thumbs its nose at voters” (May 19): This legislative session has once again exposed the lack of empathy that most Missouri lawmakers have for Missourians. Instead of passing bills that would prioritize us during the pandemic, they’re more focused on protecting their seat and overturning the will of the voters with their “Dirty Missouri” legislation.

We know where voters stand on big money in politics and political districts. Clean Missouri passed with 62% of Missourians voting in favor of it. Yet, legislators prioritize money over people yet again. Remember their nonexistent efforts when we return to the voting booth. I definitely will.

Katelynn Pipestem • St. Louis

